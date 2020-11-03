wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Qualifies For Raw’s Survivor Series Team (Pics, Video)

November 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Survivor Series

We have our fourth member of Team Raw for Survivor Series in Braun Strowman. During tonight’s episode of Raw, Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus during a triple threat match to join thw two of them as well as AJ Styles on the Survivor Series team. You can see pics and video from the match below.

We’ll have an updated card for Survivor Series after tonight’s show.

