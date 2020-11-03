wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Qualifies For Raw’s Survivor Series Team (Pics, Video)
We have our fourth member of Team Raw for Survivor Series in Braun Strowman. During tonight’s episode of Raw, Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus during a triple threat match to join thw two of them as well as AJ Styles on the Survivor Series team. You can see pics and video from the match below.
We’ll have an updated card for Survivor Series after tonight’s show.
This man is capable of everything.#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/AoPi5h1776
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
Favor returned.#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/lmCfpF22FW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 3, 2020
A FRIGHTENING IMPACT.#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee @BraunStrowman @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/TCLOLjEv75
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
Can't Team #WWERaw just get along before the Men's Elimination Match at #SurvivorSeries?!
As @BraunStrowman qualifies, it's complete chaos between these red brand teammates! pic.twitter.com/pdjk4VnRUG
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
Still a few things to work out for Team #WWERaw…#SurvivorSeries @WWESheamus @AJStylesOrg @BraunStrowman @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/3TgbauV1b1
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2020
