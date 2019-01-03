Quantcast

WWE News: Braun Strowman Raising Money For Charity, John Cena To Work Out With Sheamus, WWE Selling Special T-Shirts

January 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Braun Strowman revealed on Twitter that he is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. He wrote:

– Meanwhile, Sheamus said that John Cena will be the guest in the first Celtic Warrior Workout video of 2019. He wrote:

– WWE is now selling new mineral wash t-shirts.

