WWE News: Braun Strowman Raising Money For Charity, John Cena To Work Out With Sheamus, WWE Selling Special T-Shirts
– Braun Strowman revealed on Twitter that he is raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of America. He wrote:
Help me raise some money for a great cause this weekend. Let’s see how much money we can raise for these kids In #HartfordWi #donate #share #wwe #charity #polarplunge https://t.co/lyJO1KLUhE pic.twitter.com/I7xvZgKHmZ
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 2, 2019
– Meanwhile, Sheamus said that John Cena will be the guest in the first Celtic Warrior Workout video of 2019. He wrote:
*Drum Roll* The 1st #CelticWarriorWorkouts Episode of 2019 will be with none other than John Cena (guy in the photo you Can’t See). We’re going Brave Change LARGE in 19. Sub Now. See First: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/0q91EKaLNk
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 2, 2019
– WWE is now selling new mineral wash t-shirts.