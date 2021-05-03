Braun Strowman On Current State Of WWE RAW, Why He Enjoys Chaotic Nature Of Script Changes

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman discussed the current state of WWE RAW, the chaotic script changes, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Braun Strowman on getting back into the WWE title picture: “It’s just solidifying what I’ve been saying for months and months and months: The Monster is back on the top of the food chain—where he belongs. It’s been a long, hard road to get back into the title picture and stuff like that, but I’m looking forward to it.”

On his match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash: “Bobby and Drew have been able to bring even more of a monster out of me than anybody else has in the past. I know what they’re capable of. I know how devastating both of them can be with the Claymore and The Hurt Lock. Unfortunately, I’ve been on the receiving end of both of them, and I don’t look to end up that way this time. … It’s King Kong meets Godzilla meets The Incredible Hulk. On any given day, they have pushed me to the limits. They are both very, very dominant, dominant athletes. I won’t give either one of them an inch. [As far as] who’s stronger and who’s badder. They’re both badasses. Let’s be real.”

On the current state of RAW and some of the criticism of the show: “The boys and girls in the back, we all work really, really hard. It’s been a little chaotic because everything’s been all over [the place], and people get sick and things change last minute. And part of me enjoys that, I’m not going to lie. This past Monday was a prime example. Everything was crazy because people got hurt, people were sick and stuff changes. All of a sudden, you’re in three matches in an hour and 10 minutes’ worth of a three-hour show. You’re freaking out, but when you get out there and get it done and hit a home run, it’s such a satisfying feeling.”