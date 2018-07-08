wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Reacts To Five Years In WWE, Dash Wilder Reminds Kurt Angle Of Beating Up Roman Reigns
July 8, 2018 | Posted by
– In an interview with WWE, Braun Strowman reacted to competing at Madison Square Garden and being with WWE for five years.
.@BraunStrowman reacts to competing at #WWEMSG & teaming with #THEUNDERTAKER on his five year anniversary as a sports entertainer! pic.twitter.com/MATNAjfUA8
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018
– Dash Wilder reminded Kurt Angle on Twitter that the Revival have dominated Roman Reigns twice.
Hey @RealKurtAngle, we’ve dominated Da Big Dawg two weeks in a row. Just keep that in mind.
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 8, 2018