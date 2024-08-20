– As previously noted, Braun Strowman confronted Bronson Reed last night on WWE Raw after Reed defeated and beat down The Miz. The confrontation set up a match between the two scheduled for next week. Following the segment, Braun Strowman shared a message on social media, noting that it’s time people remember that he’s the “king of the monsters” in WWE.

Strowman wrote, “I’m about to remind the entire world. I am a living nuclear weapon. Destined to walk the Earth forever; indestructible. #KingOfTheMonsters”

Bronson Reed vs. Strowman goes down on next week’s Monday Night Raw. The show is being held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.