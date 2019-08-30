Braun Strowman: ‘I’ve Been Turned Into a Real Life Comic Book Character’

– As previously reported, Fightful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, who discussed looking like a real life comic book character on TV, working with Vince McMahon, and more. Below are some additional highlights.

Strowman on why he likes to wear Crocs: “I don’t need motivation. Look at these things, they’re fashionable, they’re comfortable. If you have to you can put them in four wheel drive and get in the mud. They’re easy. These are when I’m in a good mood. These are my party shoes. When I got the boots on, then watch out.”

Strowman on WWE coming up with ideas for him to destroy on TV: “The ideas that come across the table and things that we’ve done, it’s great. A lot of the times I get to work and I have no idea what’s going on. I’ll pull into the building and I’ll see our stunt team out messing around with stuff and I go, ‘Hm. I wonder what I’m doing today’” [I] get in and get to talking with the boss. It’s always the best, he gets so excited for these things, and so do I. And I feel the fans do as well. Because, let’s be for real, I’ve been turned into a real life comic book character. I’m the Incredible Hulk brought to real life. So it’s been awesome the things we get to do and, yeah, it’s never a dull moment at work with me. It’s constant craziness.”

Braun Strowman on the ideas Vince McMahon comes up with for him: “It’s kind of just like, ‘This is what you’re doing, what do you think?’ ‘Alright! Let’s go!’ Most of the time when he gets his mind made up on something he goes full bore until he does it. So, I don’t know, I can’t think of anything we talked about doing that we’ve never ended up doing.”