Braun Strowman on His Recovery, Having Something to Prove When He Returns

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman discussed his ongoing recovery after undergoing neck fusion surgery earlier this year. Below are some highlights:

Braun Strowman on his recovery process: “So far, good. I just render it cleared to fully start weight-training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left, but don’t worry, the monster’s coming home soon. … No dates. You’ll know when I come back.”

On his mindset when he returns: “Whoever gets in my way. I have, not a whole different mindset, but my mindset’s a little bit different. The injury I wasn’t happy about, life circumstances that happened with Bray. I have something to prove when I come back. I have to keep our legacy as The Wyatt Family alive, and unfortunately it’s not gonna be good for everybody because the Monster is coming back.”