Braun Strowman Reportedly Out of Action Due to Injury

– In an update on Braun Strowman from PWInsider, the former WWE Universal Champion is said to be on the injury shelf again due to an unspecified injury. Additionally, he’s reportedly on the disabled list and not expected to be back in the ring anytime soon. WWE has also taken him off the board for creative ideas.

PWInsider also reports that one WWE sources believes Strowman will have to undergo surgery, but the nature of his injury has not been confirmed. Strowman last appeared on the May 1 edition of Raw. He teamed up with Ricochet in a winning effort against Alpha Academy.

As previously reported, Braun Strowman was temporarily out of action last month after suffering a concussion. PWInsider notes that he was cleared to return to the ring after the concussion about a week later.