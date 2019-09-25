Braun Strowman Responds to Bray Wyatt’s Apology, Wyatt Warns Him to ‘Stay Away’

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt tweeted out an apology to Braun Strowman after his attack on Raw and asked for Braun’s forgiveness. Later on, Braun Strowman responded to the message, and Wyatt gave him a reply. You can check out that exchange below.

Oh my old friend you don’t know what you’ve started. I’m not the same boy you found all those years ago!!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 24, 2019