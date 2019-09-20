wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
Braun Strowman was the target of ESPN’s Keith Olbermann for appearing on MLB on FOX, which brought a response from the WWE star. Strowman’s father is softball legend Rick Scherr, and he talked with Joe Davis and John Smoltz about his dad and baseball in the interview.
Olbermann wasn’t impressed, and shared a pic of Strowman saying, “You guys are kidding, right?” In response, Strowman brushed it off and replied, “Yea I know right it’s unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!!”
You guys are kidding, right? pic.twitter.com/RfdsQbjk3o
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 19, 2019
Yea I know right it’s unreal how good I looked on the show today!!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) September 20, 2019
