Braun Strowman on The Undertaker: ‘I Can Put Him Out to Pasture Like I Did to Big Show’

– The Express UK recently interviewed WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. It seems like if he had his choice, Braun Strowman would like to retire The Undertaker. Below are some highlights.

Braun Strowman on wanting to retire The Undertaker: “Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge. I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”

braun Strowman on WWE touring the UK: “It’s been really fun doing all those shoots and the life-sized Mattel box that the action figure would come out from but instead I’m inside taking pictures in the store. It’s always fun to come out here [to the UK]. We only come out here once or twice a year so the fans are really excited to see us. They bring out a whole different level of energy every night. It’s been really fun working in the main event every night; myself, Roman Reigns [and Universal Champion] Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre [and] Baron Corbin. The crowd’s been blowing the roof off the building everywhere we went.”