Braun Strowman On Returning With Free the Narrative II, Exploring Different Career Avenues

Braun Strowman is making his post-WWE return with Free the Narrative II opposite EC3, and he discussed his appearance and more in a new interview. Adam Scherr is set to appear next month on the special and discussed it during a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table appearance. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his return with Free the Narrative II: “The biggest thing we’re pushing is Control Your Narrative. There are a lot of faces you’ll recognize, Westin Blake (Wesley Blake), EC3, a lot of guys. It’s something cool and something different that I don’t think anybody else is doing. It’s an opportunity to have full creative control. We do what we want. We do all the production in-house, our music, soundboard, everything. We were still filming last night, I was downtown Orlando last night [Monday] filming some stuff, it was 11 o’clock, trying to get it wrapped up. I’m really excited about what we have going forward. I think it’s going to be cool. Saying that, once we release it, we’re going to start doing some fan access thing where we sit down and watch with the fans, do a Q&A after, autograph signing, and we’re going to take it on the road. It’s something different. It’s cool to have an opportunity to do stuff.”

On his time since he was released from WWE: “I was very fortunate in my time in WWE, but it was very time consuming, I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things. Now in my downtime, I’m trying to figure out what I want to do when I grow up. I get an opportunity to go out and explore different avenues, try different things, and I’m enjoying it. Definitely miss being in the squared circle though, I promise you that.”