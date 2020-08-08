Braun Strowman Returns, Challenges The Fiend For SummerSlam (Clip)

Braun Strowman is back on Smackdown, and he challenged The Fiend to a match at SummerSlam. The Fiend appeared in the ring on tonight’s episode and looked about ready to deliver another Mandible Claw to Alexa Bliss, but Bliss stopped him by reaching up and touching his mask in a show of care. Strowman, who hasn’t been seen since The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, then appeared on the TitanTron and said that being in the swamp after his Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt made him the “most evil son of a bitch the Earth has ever seen.” He said he didn’t care about Bliss and challenged The Fiend to face his fears, and face Wyatt at SummerSlam.

You can see a clip from the match below. WWE has yet to officially confirm the match for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.