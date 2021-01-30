WWE News: Braun Strowman Returns on Smackdown, Royal Rumble By the Numbers Video Released

Braun Strowman is back, making his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Strowman come down after a tag match that saw Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and Otis defeat AJ Styles, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Miz, and Morrison. He hit the ring and saved Sheamus from an attack by the heels, decimating Zayn and Cesaro. You can see a couple of clips from his return below.

Strowman has been off TV since November due to an injury, being written off as having an “indefinite suspension” for assaulting Adam Pearce on Raw.

– WWE posted this year’s iteration of the Royal Rumble By The Numbers video, which you can see below: