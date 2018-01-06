Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman recently spoke with ESPN Radio’s J&J Show (via wrestlinginc.com), and revealed that his character outside of WWE is nearly a 180-degree difference than his character on-screen. He admits that he may be “Braunish” with adults, but always has time for the kids, which he says are his favorite part of being a WWE superstar…

“When it comes to the kids, I always have time for them. Literally, that is my favorite part about being a WWE superstar is the influence that we get to [have] with the little ones. Just seeing their faces, walking around the arena now that, per se, I’m more liked by the crowd and almost a good guy. Just on my way out of the ring high-fiving the kids, just the looks on their face. I mean, it’s really, really special. There’s so many opportunities to open a kid’s eyes and show them a window of things that they’re not used to seeing. Just that little split second when I stop on my time just to give them a handshake or a high five. That, in my opinion, leaves a lasting impression… At the end of the day, that’s the best part about all of this.”