wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Reveals He’s Out of Action Due to an Infection in His Bloodstream
– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently made a return to TV late last month after being indefinitely suspended onscreen and reportedly dealing with a knee injury offscreen. He also competed in the Royal Rumble on January 31, but he’s also been off TV since that time. Strowman then shared an Instagram Story post this week why he’s recently been out of action.
The former WWE Universal champion revealed that he is suffering from an infection in his blood system, he’s currently dealing with it with antibiotics (via Ryan Satin on Twitter). You can view a clip of Braun Strowman discussing his illness below. He stated the following:
“Yo, so a little update. I’ve been gone off here for a bit. I got really sick over the weekend, and I got an infection that got into my blood system and had to get put on antibiotics for that. It was awful. I dropped like 15 pounds in five days. Couldn’t eat and stuff like that. It looks like I had fifty pounds of water weight, all my joints and everything are all swollen and inflamed. But the antibiotics are working, I’m feeling better, we’re gonna nip this thing in the bud, get back to training, put that mask back on, and I’ll be back to seeing you guys very soon.”
Braun Strowman gives an update on why he’s been off TV again.
Says he recently got an infection that went into his bloodstream and it caused him to drop like 15 pounds in 5 days.
Hope he has a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/ZNdtkIBDLC
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon Suspending Titus O’Neil For Grabbing Him, Shane McMahon’s WWE Return In 2016
- Don Callis Says Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Did Bullet Club a Favor By Leaving
- Toni Storm Says Move to NXT Was Supposed to Happen Sooner, Talks NXT Debut and Heel Turn
- Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment