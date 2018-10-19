Quantcast

 

WWE News: Braun Strowman Reveals Minor Eye Injury, Preview For This Week In WWE, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Michelle Wilson

October 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– It was previously reported that Braun Strowman called out Drew McIntyre while point out the eye injury he received thanks to McIntyre’s Claymore on RAW. WWE Now has a new video looking at the story.

– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of This Week in WWE:

– Stephanie McMahon congratulated WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson, who won Make-A-Wish Chris Grecius Celebrity Award.

