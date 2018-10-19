wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Reveals Minor Eye Injury, Preview For This Week In WWE, Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Michelle Wilson
October 19, 2018 | Posted by
– It was previously reported that Braun Strowman called out Drew McIntyre while point out the eye injury he received thanks to McIntyre’s Claymore on RAW. WWE Now has a new video looking at the story.
– Here is a preview for this week’s episode of This Week in WWE:
– Stephanie McMahon congratulated WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson, who won Make-A-Wish Chris Grecius Celebrity Award.
What a special night honoring @WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson who received the @MakeAWish Chris Greicius Celebrity Award! Her commitment to advancing the MAW mission both personally & professionally has changed the lives of many kids & their families. Congratulations Michelle! pic.twitter.com/9MjZLmmqea
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018