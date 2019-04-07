WWE News: Braun Strowman Says His Revenge Was Worth the Wait, Zack Ryder Reacts to His Engagement and Title Win

– Braun Strowman was satisfied with his revenge against Michael Che and Colin Jost at WrestleMania. WWE posted video of Strowman discussing his win in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and what it felt like to get his revenge on the two SNL stars.

Asked what was going through his mind in the ring against Che and Jost, Strowman said, “Payback. They came into my business, to my house, and insulted me and what I do for a living and what I love. It was only a matter of time before I got my hands on those two guys. And as you can see, it was well worth the wait.”

– Zack Ryder posted to Twitter commenting on his momentus weekend, where he won the Raw Tag Team Championships with Zack Ryder and got engaged to Chelsea Green. Ryder posted: