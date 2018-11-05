Braun Strowman Runs Wild After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– Braun Strowman came out and made the save for Kurt Angle after Raw went off the air. You can see video below of Strowman coming out to attack Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler as they attacked Angle. Strowman hit three running powerslams on Ziggler but was stopped with a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. He eventually recovered and took McIntyre out:

