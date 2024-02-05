wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Says He Is Closer To Making WWE In-Ring Return

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Braun Strowman Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

Braun Strowman has been out of action since the spring of 2023 after suffering a serious neck injury.

It caused him to have fusion surgery and has kept him sidelined ever since. The WWE star has stated in previous interviews that he hopes to return soon. He did so yet again on Twitter.

He wrote, “Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!!”

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Andrew Ravens

