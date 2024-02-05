wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Says He Is Closer To Making WWE In-Ring Return
Braun Strowman has been out of action since the spring of 2023 after suffering a serious neck injury.
It caused him to have fusion surgery and has kept him sidelined ever since. The WWE star has stated in previous interviews that he hopes to return soon. He did so yet again on Twitter.
He wrote, “Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!!”
Closer and closer. The Monster’s Coming Home!!!! pic.twitter.com/GtHMKUwYh6
