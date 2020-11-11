Braun Strowman Says He Pitched Going to RAW Underground To Boost Ratings

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman revealed that he pitched his appearance on the RAW Underground segments in order to boost ratings for the third hour of the show. Here are highlights:

On his RAW Underground appearance: “The third hour of Raw sometimes falls off with ratings, so I pitched an idea to bring ‘The Monster Among Men’ to Raw Underground in the third hour.It’s so easy now to watch parts of the show on social media after it happens, but my goal is to get people to watch our live product. That’s a huge factor why I went to Raw, which is where I first made a name for myself. For me, being a WWE superstar is like a candlelight, and there is so much I want to accomplish before it burns out. So I’m bringing my absolute best to Raw. This is a big time for me, and it’s a chance for me to make a mark and win that one world title that has eluded me.”

On the influence of Big Show and the Undertaker: “I always say that Big Show is my wrestling dad, and I know Undertaker won’t like this, but ’Taker is my wrestling grandpa. It’s unfathomable how much ’Taker has shared with me, and it makes me think of when I first started on Raw.”

On the way he became Universal Champion: “A lot of people have asked me, ‘Does it bother you that you were Plan B at WrestleMania?’ No, it doesn’t bother me. I stepped up for WWE when they needed someone. It’s my job to do what they need me to do. There are never hard feelings about booking or anything like that. I do what I need to do in order to make this the best story possible. I want to be someone that is always dependable and can strap the company on my back. That’s through my wrestling, and I also want to do things that giants have never done before in the ring. As a giant, I want to show I can be articulate and passionate about what I do.”