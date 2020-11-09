Braun Strowman Says He Wants To Be The Top Giant On RAW

In an interview with TV Insider, Braun Strowman spoke about his plans to become the new top giant of the RAW brand and more. Here are highlights:

On his personal story being told: “When we were doing the Chronicle documentary, that was hard for me. A lot of the stuff I talked about I thought I would take to the grave. Stuff I might have been embarrassed about. There is this whole thing that because I’m a gigantic, muscular guy that I’m not supposed to have emotions. That’s all a bunch of malarkey. At some point in life, everyone goes through stuff. It wasn’t for sympathy or people to feel sorry for me. That’s the last thing I want people to feel when they think of Adam [Scherr] or Braun the character. [Life] is so worth living. No matter what is going on, you can find a silver lining in it. The glass is always half full. The outreach I got from my fans and the WWE Universe, and from people who don’t even watch wrestling — it meant a lot to them that I was willing and able to open up and share those stories. It gave a lot of people hope. It’s all about finding a friend, work colleague, and talking and reaching out for help. That’s the cool thing about being a human being. We’re unstoppable when we work together as humans. I want people to know the world will keep on turning, but it wants you to spin with it.”

On Raquel Gonzalez: “I see a lot of myself in her. She never thought she was good enough. She had people tell her that. We’ve developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry. Her and Rhea Ripley were the best thing on television a few weeks ago. It’s amazing to see the younger talents so hungry and willing to work and do whatever it takes to take that next step. It shows how much fire there is for the business and how well this business will thrive for many years.”

On The Undertaker: “I met The Undertaker when I came to the Performance Center. Taker has kept an eye on me since Day 1. I didn’t know what I did to get in his good graces, but I’m thankful that he was willing and able to bring me under the learning tree. There are no more giants in this industry that are full-time working like I am. I feel like I am walking into some immense footsteps. I’m carrying this torch and want to represent it to the fullest. Taker is such an amazing man behind the scenes and such an amazing performer. One of the big behind-the-scenes stories with me and Taker was him, Roman Reigns and myself were in the main event of a live event at Madison Square Garden. It was unbelievable being out there with “The Dead Man” in the most famous arena in the world. We get done with the match and he is talking with me and Roman. He goes, “It’s yours now boys. Enjoy it.” Just hear those words and having him look me in the eye and shake my hand is, words can’t describe it. ”

On returning to RAW: “It’s nice to be back on Raw. That’s where the “Monster Among Men” made a name for himself. You have to constantly evolve every time we do this because if you don’t people will forget about you.”