Braun Strowman Says He’s Returning Home to Raw, Delivers Warning to Drew McIntyre

– Sportskeeda recently spoke to Braun Strowman before his Universal title match against Roman Reigns last Friday on SmackDown. Below are some highlights. Strowman is scheduled to face Keith Lee on tomorrow night’s Raw in a singles match.

Braun Strowman on Returning to Raw: “You know, going home. The red brand is where it all started. When I got drafted away from the Wyatt Family I was on RAW. And as much of an amazing time as I’ve had destroying poor souls with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan – you guys haven’t even seen what I’m fully capable of. Not just as a performer, but as a man. I’m going back home, a place where I made a name for myself. I’m going to go back and remind everyone on the RAW brand that I am the alpha of WWE. I’m at the top of the food chain.”

His message to Drew McIntyre: “Drew McIntyre, enjoy holding that (WWE) World Heavyweight Championship because you know I’m coming for it. You know I want it. You know we got bad beef. I’ve eaten more Claymore Kicks than I’m damn sure willing to admit to, so I’ve got something coming for you. I’ve just got to humble Roman Reigns and this new kid Keith Lee real quick.”