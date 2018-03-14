wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Says He’s More Than A Team Can Handle, Book of Booty Officially Released, Andrade Almas Headed To Mexico
– In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman hyped up his win on RAW to earn a shot at the tag team titles against The Bar at Wrestlemania 34. He wrote:
I'm more than any tag team can handle. Those titles will look good around each giant shoulder. #MonsterAmongAll #GetTheseHands
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 14, 2018
– WWE’s new book The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It, by The New Day, was released yesterday.
AWWWWWWW, @Twitter!!! At long last, The #BookOfBooty is HERE! https://t.co/UMX25RiJ2i@XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/EMkgXQRE7G
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
– Andrade “Cien” Almas will be in Mexico this weekend to represent WWE at the La Mole Comic Con.
CONOCE AL CAMPEÓN‼️ @AndradeCienWWE te espera en @lamolecomiccon el sábado 17 de marzo. ¿Qué te gustaría preguntarle al 1er. Campeón Mexicano de #WWENXT? #WWEenLaMoleComicCon #Pr1meroLaMole pic.twitter.com/rxld3A7vyn
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) March 8, 2018