WWE News: Braun Strowman Says He’s More Than A Team Can Handle, Book of Booty Officially Released, Andrade Almas Headed To Mexico

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman hyped up his win on RAW to earn a shot at the tag team titles against The Bar at Wrestlemania 34. He wrote:

– WWE’s new book The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It, by The New Day, was released yesterday.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas will be in Mexico this weekend to represent WWE at the La Mole Comic Con.

