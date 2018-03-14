WWE News: Braun Strowman Says He’s More Than A Team Can Handle, Book of Booty Officially Released, Andrade Almas Headed To Mexico

– In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman hyped up his win on RAW to earn a shot at the tag team titles against The Bar at Wrestlemania 34. He wrote:

I'm more than any tag team can handle. Those titles will look good around each giant shoulder. #MonsterAmongAll #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 14, 2018

– WWE’s new book The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It, by The New Day, was released yesterday.

– Andrade “Cien” Almas will be in Mexico this weekend to represent WWE at the La Mole Comic Con.