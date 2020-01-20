Braun Strowman Says He’s Willing And Ready For Match With The Fiend

In an interview with Dallas News, Braun Strowman said that he’s open to having a match with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the future, as he thinks he’s getting out of control. Here are highlights:

On Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura: “I don’t know if it’s I can’t get away from him, or poor Sami can’t get away from me. He just keeps happening to end up in my crosshairs. Talking about Shinsuke Nakamura, this is the first opportunity I’ve had to work with him here in his stint with WWE. I’ve been pretty impressed so far. … It’s been a different change of pace being in the ring and mixing it up with Shinsuke. And I think what the outcomes have been these past couple outings that we’ve had, I’ve without a doubt earned myself a title opportunity for that Intercontinental Championship. We’re going to see what the powers that be will have [to say] — you never know, the last SmackDown leading into the Royal Rumble here coming up in Dallas, if they’ll give me that opportunity to take on Shinsuke for the title before we go into the Royal Rumble.”

On possibly winning his first singles title: “It would be an absolute honor to even represent the Intercontinental Championship with so many greats in the past that have been able to represent it and bring prestigious merit to that title. I think it would be a great fit, and an awesome way to get my foot in the door on carrying a singles title and showing the world where I belong.”

On The Fiend: “It’s been a pretty awesome process to watch Bray and what he’s been able to accomplish. … Still a brother. I love Bray to death. This Fiend thing is getting a little out of control. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind having a shot at him one of these days and seeing what can happen. “You never know. There’s a lot of backstory and history between us being that Bray Wyatt is pretty much the sole reason that ‘The Monster Among Men’ is what he is today, bringing him in with the Wyatt family, and him being my mentor, my sensei. Sometimes the student has to one day show the sensei who the boss is. Whenever he’s ready to step into the squared circle with me, I’m more than willing and ready.”

On possible opportunities outside WWE: “Yes, I’ve got some voice-over stuff that’s going to be coming out very soon in some movies, and some more acting avenue stuff I’m venturing down. I’m just – the iron’s hot. So, I’m striking it while it’s good. These careers don’t last very long, and things happen and all of the sudden you can’t wrestle anymore. So, I’m trying to make the most of it to give my fans — the WWE universe, everybody — as much as I possibly can while I can do it because I get enjoyment out of seeing everybody smile.”