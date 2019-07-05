Braun Strowman Says His Character Is The Incredible Hulk In Real Life

In an interview with Texarkana Gazette, Braun Strowman spoke about his character in WWE, comparing it to The Incredible Hulk in terms of motivation and his temper. Here are highlights:

On his character: “Braun Strowman is basically the Incredible Hulk in real life. He means well and tries to do as well as possible but every now and again his temper gets the better of him and he just smashes everything in sight.”

On going to the gym to relax: “I spend a lot of time in the gym. It’s my happy place, per se, my iron church. I go there to unwind and, you know, the iron is always truthful to you. It will let you know when you’re having a good day. It will tell you when you’re having a bad day. It will never lie to you.”

On what he’s most proud of during his time with WWE: “The things we do with charity, the kids, giving back to the community. That is, without a doubt, the greatest thing to me about being a WWE Superstar. It’s about walking into a children’s hospital and everyone’s face lighting up. They’re able to get lost in the moment watching his character, and this motivates him on the tough days. Those smiles are what keeps me going.”