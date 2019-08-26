Braun Strowman Says His WWE Contract Almost Expired Before They Re-Signed Him

In an interview with Fightful, Braun Strowman revealed that his contract with WWE almost expired before the company eventually re-signed him to a new four-year deal. He will be with the company at least until mid-2023. Here are highlights:

On his WWE deal almost running out: “It was just winding down, I had a little over a month left on my contract and we just came to an agreement. I felt like both sides of the party were happy and we look forward to four more years of people getting these hands.”

On the news not breaking online: “It does (surprise me). I try to keep my business life as quiet as possible. I hate it when people outside of the business know what I’m doing before I know what I’m doing. So it’s kind of cool that we were able to keep that hush-hush and nobody stooged it off to the dirt sheets like so many of these marks like to do!”