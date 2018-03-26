 

WWE News: Braun Strowman Says Someone At Wendy’s ‘Might Get These Hands’ Over Lack of Grilled Chicken, Nia Jax Thinks Paige Is Prettier Than Her

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman Raw 11518

– While filming Ride Along with Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman had some issues with Wendy’s and posted about it on Twitter…

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter agreeing with a fan that Paige is prettier than her, Paige responded…

