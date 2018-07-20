Quantcast

 

Braun Strowman Says Teaming With Nicholas Was A Huge Surprise

July 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Braun Strowman spoke about his reaction to finding out he would team with Nicholas against The Bar at Wrestlemania 34. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Nicholas: “Oh man, that was a huge surprise to me. I didn’t know who my partner was going to be until I got there that day and the boss told me to pick somebody out of the crowd. He just happened to be the lucky one and he caught my eye! I didn’t necessarily think I needed to have a partner but the boss was adamant I had to have one. So, I made a young fan’s dream come true. I brought him out there and we put a lickin’ on The Bar and won the titles from them.”

On if Nicholas will be a WWE superstar: “I don’t see why not. He’s already got his foot in the door. I mean it’s not bad that in his first match, his debut at WrestleMania, he wins the Tag Titles. So, he’s off to a good start.”

On if he’s finished with Roman Reigns: “No, I’ll never be finished with Roman Reigns. I’m giving him a break right now. He had a pretty rough 2017 when I started the ‘Get These Hands’ movement. He was a very literal punching bag for me. I’m giving him a little break right now.”

