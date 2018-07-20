Braun Strowman Says Teaming With Nicholas Was A Huge Surprise

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Braun Strowman spoke about his reaction to finding out he would team with Nicholas against The Bar at Wrestlemania 34. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Nicholas: “Oh man, that was a huge surprise to me. I didn’t know who my partner was going to be until I got there that day and the boss told me to pick somebody out of the crowd. He just happened to be the lucky one and he caught my eye! I didn’t necessarily think I needed to have a partner but the boss was adamant I had to have one. So, I made a young fan’s dream come true. I brought him out there and we put a lickin’ on The Bar and won the titles from them.”

On if Nicholas will be a WWE superstar: “I don’t see why not. He’s already got his foot in the door. I mean it’s not bad that in his first match, his debut at WrestleMania, he wins the Tag Titles. So, he’s off to a good start.”

On if he’s finished with Roman Reigns: “No, I’ll never be finished with Roman Reigns. I’m giving him a break right now. He had a pretty rough 2017 when I started the ‘Get These Hands’ movement. He was a very literal punching bag for me. I’m giving him a little break right now.”