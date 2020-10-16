wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Says Wrestlers Backstage Aren’t A Fan of Roman Reigns’ New Attitude
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Braun Strowman said that the wrestlers backstage in WWE are not fans of Roman Reigns’ new attitude, which he adopted upon his return to WWE.
He said: “Look, I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little bit shocked by it and pretty appalled. Umm, you know, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Roman. Even when we were trying to kill each other, you know, he helped me out a lot early in my career, and he went away, and stuff in the beginning of this pandemic and I applauded him for being selfish and taking care of himself and his family, first and foremost. Whatever he has been through, or gone through, that was, like I said, we had a long conversation. At the end of the day, I wasn’t supposed to be in the position that I was in, going into WrestleMania. Like time and time before and time and time again and after, when WWE calls my number, I take the ball, and I put my head, and I run as hard as I can. I have, and I will continue to do that for this company. Saying that and that being said, I don’t know where this attitude and smug chip on his shoulder that he’s got since he’s come back. I don’t know if it’s because he’s got this parasite Paul Heyman in his ear, you know filling his head up full with all this c***, and stuff like this, but you know, at the end of the day, I feel like he is carrying the Universal entitlement, just his attitude, his whole new attitude. I’m not really a fan of it, and I don’t think too many of the guys are in the locker room.“
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Says He Wasn’t Originally Set to Win TNT Title, Why He Prefers to Be in the Dark About Creative Plans
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What Concerned WWE About Segment With The Rock On First SmackDown On FOX, How WWE Could’ve Used Rock Differently
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler