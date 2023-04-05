Braun Strowman Says He’s Not Taking His Second WWE Run For Granted

Braun Strowman is in the midst of his second stint in WWE, and he says he’s not taking his run for granted this time. Strowman was a guest on the Ringer Wrestling Show and talked about how he let his time in WWE change him his first time around, and that he has a new perspective in his current run. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being too much of a perfectionist in his first run: “It’s something that’s a blessing and a curse that I have. It’s not only that I do it in wrestling, but I’m a perfectionist [overall].”

On taking his time in WWE for granted the first time: “You get caught up in the hustle and bustle that comes with this celebrity life and it turned me into something that I wasn’t. It turned me away from this shy, bullied kid that was going to prove the world wrong that told him he couldn’t do anything. And I started finding myself turning into those people that told me I wasn’t going to amount to anything… [Now,] I take every opportunity that this company gives me because I don’t know when my last opportunity’s going to be. I take every one that they give me and I do the absolute most that I can with it because they are that special.”