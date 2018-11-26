Braun Strowman Sends Baron Corbin a Message in Video on Raw

– Braun Strowman appeared in a video on this week’s Raw as he prepared to undergo surgery, in which he sent a warning to Baron Corbin. You can see the video below, which features Strowman with a bruise on his arm. Strowman said he will be away for some amount of timne, and the story is that Corbin will keep the match on the card so that he’ll win by forfeit when Strowman fails to appear. That will make Corbin the permanent Raw General Manager.

You can see the video in the segment below: