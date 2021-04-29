Braun Strowman Sets Interesting Record On This Week’s WWE RAW

WWE has confirmed that Braun Strowman set an interesting record on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Strowman became the first person in WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap match all in the same night.

The WWE Stats account on Twitter noted: “You requested it, we researched it. After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches – all in the same night.”