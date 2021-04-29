wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Sets Interesting Record On This Week’s WWE RAW
WWE has confirmed that Braun Strowman set an interesting record on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Strowman became the first person in WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap match all in the same night.
The WWE Stats account on Twitter noted: “You requested it, we researched it. After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches – all in the same night.”
You requested it, we researched it.
After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches – all in the same night.
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) April 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Drake Wuertz Being Suspended by WWE, Concerns Over His Anti-Mask Comments & Radical Beliefs
- Bret Hart Claims Triple H Stabbed Ken Shamrock in the Back, Talks Support for Shamrock in WWE
- More On Changes To WWE Talent Relations Department, Jason Jordan Now Lead Producer
- Eric Bischoff On TNA Rebranding As Impact Wrestling, Reason Behind It, TNA Trying To Sign Jim Ross