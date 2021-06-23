Braun Strowman Shares New Images & Clip of His Current Physique

– Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, shared some new photos on his social media showing off his physique, noting his dieting and exercise progress. He wrote on Twitter yesterday, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence. The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.#VinceLombardi #BeefKing.”

He also said in the caption for his Instagram post from yesterday, “Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean-ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 lbs then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around.”

You can view the images and clip Braun Strowman shared below. Strowman was among WWE’s recent cost-cutting releases from earlier this month.