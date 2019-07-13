wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Shares Picture With President George W. Bush

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Braun Strowman had the opportunity to get a picture taken with President George W. Bush on Friday. Strowman posted the photo of himself and the 43rd president to Instagram, captioning it, “Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!!”

