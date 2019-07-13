wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Shares Picture With President George W. Bush
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman had the opportunity to get a picture taken with President George W. Bush on Friday. Strowman posted the photo of himself and the 43rd president to Instagram, captioning it, “Just a couple American hero’s hanging out no big deal!!!!”
You can see the photo below:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Has Instituted Time Limits, His Role in AEW
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander