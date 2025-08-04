wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Takes Shot At WWE In Response To Karrion Kross Post

August 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Braun Strowman had a strong response to Karrion Kross’ social media post about Triple H’s appearance on the WWE SummerSlam post-show. As noted, the WWE CCO responded for a “We want Kross” chant on Sunday’s post-show with “You want Brock? You got him.” Kross retweeted a post about the matter and had noted:

“Unreal. They write the scripts. But the fans write the truth. Thank you, Tick tock.”

Strowman, who was released from WWE in May, replied to Kross’ post and wrote:

“You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism ass kisser’s and there buddies!!!!”

He further responded to a fan who said to say what he really feels with, “No feelings here. Facts!!!!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading