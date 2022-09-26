wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.
Evolution!!!!! #MonsterOfAllMonsters pic.twitter.com/AQ0EpZxgkx
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) September 25, 2022
