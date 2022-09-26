wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.

