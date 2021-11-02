Braun Strowman Shows Off His Impressive Cheat Meal

The former Braun Strowman had a cheat day on his diet, and he went full-bore with it. Adam Scherr posted to Instagram to show off his cheat meal from Big Guys in Hartford, Wisconsin, and you can check it out below.

Scherr wrote:

“About yesterday’s #CheatMeal my buddy @bigguy9092 at #BigGuys in #Hartford #Wisconsin has this #Burger on the menu named after me and no one has ate it yet so I went and laid the #Gauntlet down. Consumed it all in under 18 minutes and I wasn’t even rushing!!!! It has 4 1/2lb patties 1/2lb bacon 4 fried eggs 8 pieces of cheese nestled nicely inside a few pieces of #TexasToast the burger is accompanied buy a double order of duck strips and 2lbs of #TaterTots this burger was awesome!!!!!! #Food #FoodPorn #foodchallenge #eat #eating #mukbang

Scherr is currently a free agent and last competed at Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All.