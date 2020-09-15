Braun Strowman Shows Up on Raw, Takes Over Raw Underground (Clips)

Braun Strowman made a cross-brand appeared on tonight’s Raw to take over Raw Underground. The Smackdown star appeared on Raw through the brand-to-brand invitation and made his presence known, demanding that Shane McMahon throw his best fighter against him. Strowman got involved in Dolph Ziggler’s fight with Riddick Moss, bowling Ziggler over and then destroying Moss. Strowman also choked out and destroyed Titus O’Neil.

