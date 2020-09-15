wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Shows Up on Raw, Takes Over Raw Underground (Clips)
Braun Strowman made a cross-brand appeared on tonight’s Raw to take over Raw Underground. The Smackdown star appeared on Raw through the brand-to-brand invitation and made his presence known, demanding that Shane McMahon throw his best fighter against him. Strowman got involved in Dolph Ziggler’s fight with Riddick Moss, bowling Ziggler over and then destroying Moss. Strowman also choked out and destroyed Titus O’Neil.
You can see clips from the segments below. Our ongoing Raw coverage is here.
#TheMonster is HERE!! 👀#WWERaw #RawUnderground @BraunStrowman @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/3YTHLaW5Ho
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020
THAT'S GOTTA BE @BraunStrowman!
Looks like #RawUnderground has a new addition tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/9mEC7un4vm
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020
#TheMonster @BraunStrowman has TAKEN OVER #RawUnderground! 😱 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IM8JByo8Yr
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020
GET OUT OF THERE, @shanemcmahon!!#WWERaw #RawUnderground @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/O0t6OTWOoU
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020
