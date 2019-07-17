wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Signs New WWE Multi-Year Contract
– Braun Strowman isn’t going outside of WWE for the foreseeable future, signing a new contract with the company. Strowman announced on Instagram today that he has signed a new four-year deal with the company.
Strowman has been part of the main roster since 2015 and has been feuding with Bobby Lashley as of late. In the hashtags, he referenced the deal as a “Million Dollar Deal” but didn’t get more specific.
View this post on Instagram
Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe #ThenNowAndForever #wwe #resigned #ILikeMillionDollarDealsWheresMyPenBiatchImSigning #FourMoreYearsOfPuttingButtsInSeatsAndSmilesOnFaces #BraunStrowman #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters with my army behind me my #MonsterMilitia #ILoveMyJob #MonsterOnTopTheMountain
