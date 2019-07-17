Braun Strowman Signs New WWE Multi-Year Contract

– Braun Strowman isn’t going outside of WWE for the foreseeable future, signing a new contract with the company. Strowman announced on Instagram today that he has signed a new four-year deal with the company.

Strowman has been part of the main roster since 2015 and has been feuding with Bobby Lashley as of late. In the hashtags, he referenced the deal as a “Million Dollar Deal” but didn’t get more specific.