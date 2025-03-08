wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Beats Solo Sikoa By DQ On WWE Smackdown, Puts Jacob Fatu Through Tables
Braun Strowman continued his feud with Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline on WWE Smackdown, culminating in his putting Jacob Fatu through tables. Friday’s show saw Strowman battle Sikoa in a singles match, which Strowman won by DQ after Tama Tonga interfered.
Strowman fought Sikoa off before Fatu came out and they brawled around the arena. Strowman countered a slam by Fatu and chokeslammed him through two tables, after which Fatu quickly got to his feet.
