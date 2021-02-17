wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Parker Boudreaux
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, a fan spoke about the possibility of a match between Braun Strowman and recent WWE signing Parker Boudreaux at Wrestlemania.
Strowman wrote in response: “WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing”
WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Damien Priest’s Work On WWE Main Roster
- Ariane Andrew on Vince McMahon Handpicking the Original Total Divas Cast
- Former WWE Writer Reveals Dusty Rhodes Pitched Vince McMahon on Mr. Kennedy Gimmick
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings