wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Takes Shot At Parker Boudreaux

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Parker Boudreaux

In a post on Twitter, a fan spoke about the possibility of a match between Braun Strowman and recent WWE signing Parker Boudreaux at Wrestlemania.

Strowman wrote in response: “WrestleMania…?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Parker Boudreaux, Joseph Lee

