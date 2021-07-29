Braun Strowman Teases ‘Big Moves’ Coming Soon

Braun Strowman has a lot of irons in the fire, and teased that he has some “big moves” coming up. The WWE alumnus posted to his Instagram stories (per Wrestling Inc and wrote:

“I can’t wait to share what’s going with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR”

“MLMR” is short for “My Life My Rules.” Strowman also noted that he has his own watch coming out through Rhyno Time Pieces, so it would appear he potentially has a lot of non-wrestling stuff on the way.

As has been previously reported, WWE is said to be interested in bringing Strowman back to the company after AEW signed several of their recent releases. There’s still no word on where Strowman might end up landing.