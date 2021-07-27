Braun Strowman Teases Next Stage in Career: ‘Choices, Choices’

Braun Strowman has wrestling fans on social media discussing what’s next for him after he teased that he has several options available. Strowman, who was released in June, posted to Twitter with a cryptic (but not too cryptic) tease in which he simply said, “Choices choices choices!!!”

As has been previously reported, WWE is said to be interested in bringing Strowman back to the company after AEW signed several of their recent releases. There’s still no word on where Strowman will end up landing.