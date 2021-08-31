wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Teases Wednesday Announcement On His Future

August 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw 4-26-21

Braun Strowman is teasing an announcement to come on Wednesday, appearing to hint at the next stage of his career. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter on Monday, writing “Wednesday at noon!!!” and sharing a photo of and link to his “RISE” shirt.

Strowman was released from WWE in June. He has been rumored to be signing with Impact once his no-compete clause ends, which is imminent.

