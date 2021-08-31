wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Teases Wednesday Announcement On His Future
August 30, 2021 | Posted by
Braun Strowman is teasing an announcement to come on Wednesday, appearing to hint at the next stage of his career. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter on Monday, writing “Wednesday at noon!!!” and sharing a photo of and link to his “RISE” shirt.
Strowman was released from WWE in June. He has been rumored to be signing with Impact once his no-compete clause ends, which is imminent.
Wednesday at noon!!!!
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 30, 2021
It’s time!!!!! https://t.co/Y89vcNRZq1 pic.twitter.com/C7onJcW8QF
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 30, 2021