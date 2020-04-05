wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Thanks Goldberg After Win, Stephanie Praises Boneyard Match, Alexa & Nikki Celebrate
– Braun Strowman tweeted about his WWE Universal Title win at WrestleMania 36: “It’s real. The #UniversalTitle is in these hands. Thank you @Goldberg and the @WWE Universe who’ve always supported. #MonsterMania #WrestleMania”
It’s real.
The #UniversalTitle is in these hands. Thank you @Goldberg and the @WWE Universe who’ve always supported. #MonsterMania #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OkLZxXLQD3
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 5, 2020
– Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross celebrated after winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
EXCLUSIVE: @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE celebrate winning back the Women’s Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/Vv9NhMcox0
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
– Stephanie McMahon praised night one of WrestleMania: Congratulations to everyone involved in #WrestleMania night 1, especially @undertaker, @AJStylesOrg, @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE, @TripleH @Metallica & the entire crew involved in the #boneyard match, it was incredible! #innovation #reimagine #passion I can’t wait 4 part 2!”
Congratulations to everyone involved in #WrestleMania night 1, especially @undertaker, @AJStylesOrg, @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE, @TripleH @Metallica & the entire crew involved in the #boneyard match, it was incredible! #innovation #reimagine #passion I can’t wait 4 part 2!
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 5, 2020
