Braun Strowman Says Not Working Summerslam Was a ‘Tough Pill’ For Him to Swallow

– Speaking to Sportskeeda and Kevin C. Sullivan in a recent interview, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman discussed not working this year’s Summerslam 2019 event. According to Strowman, not working the show was a “tough pill” for him to swallow.

He stated on the event, “I’m sorry we didn’t get to see you on the card, though. That was one of the only downsides to the whole night.”

Strowman also added, “Yeah, that was a pretty tough pill for me to swallow. But, at the same time, with me not being in a storyline, and they didn’t just want to shoehorn me in, just to have me on there for no reason. They’re doing a good job of making sure that any time Braun’s on TV, it’s something impactful.”

Braun Strowman did not appear or work a match at WWE Summerslam 2019 last Sunday. The event was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was broadcast live on the WWE Network.