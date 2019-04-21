wrestling / News

Various News: Braun Strowman Throws Out First Pitch, Wrestling Announcer Says Harszang Insulted Him Using Homophobic Slur at Event

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A fan posted a video of WWE Superstar Braun Strowman throwing out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game earlier today. You can check out that video clip below.

– Wrestling announcer Mark Adam Haggerty wrote on Twitter over the weekend that indy wrestler Harszang referred him using a homophobic slur at a Northern Tier Wrestling show and told promotions not to book him. Haggerty added that Northern Tier WRestling was not happy with Harszang’s language.

