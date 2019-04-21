wrestling / News
Various News: Braun Strowman Throws Out First Pitch, Wrestling Announcer Says Harszang Insulted Him Using Homophobic Slur at Event
– A fan posted a video of WWE Superstar Braun Strowman throwing out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game earlier today. You can check out that video clip below.
.@BraunStrowman first pitch at Miller Park
CC: @DoesntMatterP0d pic.twitter.com/F6Mo8i9JWG
— Vincent Samperio (@VinceSamperio) April 21, 2019
– Wrestling announcer Mark Adam Haggerty wrote on Twitter over the weekend that indy wrestler Harszang referred him using a homophobic slur at a Northern Tier Wrestling show and told promotions not to book him. Haggerty added that Northern Tier WRestling was not happy with Harszang’s language.
Pennsylvania based wrestler named Harszang called me a faggot tonight at Northern Tier Wrestling. Don’t book him.
— Mark Adam Haggerty (@MarkAHaggerty) April 20, 2019
I would like to state clearly for the record that the promoters at @NTWrestling1 were NOT happy with what happened and did not condone his actions. I hope nobody holds the words of one person against a promotion that’s doing their best to entertain the fans of PA.
— Mark Adam Haggerty (@MarkAHaggerty) April 21, 2019
