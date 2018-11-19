Braun Strowman Ties Record At Survivor Series

According to SportsKeeda, Braun Strowman tied the record for most eliminations in a traditional survivor series match at Survivor Series. Strowman picked up four eliminations in his match, pinning Jeff Hardy, Shane McMahon, The Miz and Rey Mysterio. He ties Roman Reigns (2013) and Aja Kong (1993) for the record.

Strowman is good at eliminating people, as this year he also secured thirteen eliminations in the Greatest Royal Royal Rumble (the most eliminations ever) and five in the seven-man Elimination Chamber match back in February.