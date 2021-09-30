Braun Strowman Says His Time in WWE Was ‘Time Consuming,’ Is Enjoying Doing Outside Stuff

The former Braun Strowman says that while he enjoyed his time in WWE, he’s also appreciating being able to do other stuff now that he’s not with the company. Adam Scherr appeared on Highspots Wrestling Network’s Virual Gimmick Table and talked about being a free agent and more. You can check out some highlights below, per POST Wrestling:

On his free agency: “It’s kind of cool to have the opportunity just to do stuff. I was very fortunate in my time with WWE but it was very, very time consuming. I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things so now during my downtime when I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do when I grow up, I get an opportunity to go out and, you know, explore different avenues, try different things and I’m enjoying it. I definitely miss being in the squared circle though. I promise you that.”

On how being a Rosebud led to his big break: “I was a Rosebud. That’s what got me seen. Vince [McMahon] himself saw me doing the Rosebud gimmick, he goes, ‘Why is this guy doing this?’”